Studio Bound #1429

Oh, how does 72 hours make a difference in one’s schedule? New plans I am Studio Bound for a minimum of two weeks and we will see how it goes from there CoronaVirus is really disrupting lives. More on that during the show and lots to share on what is happening. But I will have some time in the studio to get a bunch of stuff done.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: