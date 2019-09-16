TikTok & Chinese Censorship #1395

TikTok a Bejing based company appears to be censoring videos of Hong Kong protest. This should come as no surprise to anyone. This popular app is used by millions and I am sure the Chines Communist government has explicit instructions to the company that runs the app. Yet millions in America and Asia love the app. Yet the youth that uses the app likely could care less of what is happening in Hong Kong and the ramifications of it. Show back to normal length today. The studio performed like a rock star and now I head to Columbus for Thursday show. Get the details on the show today.

