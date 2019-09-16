TikTok & Chinese Censorship #1395

TikTok a Bejing based company appears to be censoring videos of Hong Kong protest. This should come as no surprise to anyone. This popular app is used by millions and I am sure the Chines Communist government has explicit instructions to the company that runs the app. Yet millions in America and Asia love the app. Yet the youth that uses the app likely could care less of what is happening in Hong Kong and the ramifications of it. Show back to normal length today. The studio performed like a rock star and now I head to Columbus for Thursday show. Get the details on the show today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- NASA probe to over India’s moon-landing site
- 38:24–Lawmakers propose renaming Ohio NASA facility
- 27:32–Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency under scrutiny
- 58:43–Best MNVO’s that uses Verizon’s network
- 41:18–Snapchat releases political ad spending
- Body scanners to screen London commuters
- 43:14–Police officers raise concerns
- 45:28–Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Disney
- 58:26–The Wi-Fi Alliance
- 20:31–LastPass patches a bug
- Google Pixel 4 event
- Amazon Prime Video is coming to Optimum
- Alleged JPMorgan hacker set to plead guilty
- 52:45–Verizon could carry OnePlus phones
- US Senators ask the FCC to review licenses
- 54:16–NASA wins 2nd Emmy
- Lawsuit targets Best Buy and Staples
- 57:00–Google Doodle celebrates B.B. King
- Amazon wants to double its Locker program
- 33:26–Apple prepares for $14 billion tax battle
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More