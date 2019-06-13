Drunk Flying your Drone #1375

There is a new law in Japan that fines you for drunk flying your drone with fines starting at $3000 or 300,000 Yen. The Japanese government is not fooling around and have introduced even more stiff fines for flying dangerously near people. I have wrapped up a week here in Columbus with a meeting in Clevland tomorrow morning and then back to Michigan. My travel schedule has been drawn up and it is nothing more than insane. But hey that’s what I have signed up for.

