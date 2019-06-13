Drunk Flying your Drone #1375

There is a new law in Japan that fines you for drunk flying your drone with fines starting at $3000 or 300,000 Yen. The Japanese government is not fooling around and have introduced even more stiff fines for flying dangerously near people. I have wrapped up a week here in Columbus with a meeting in Clevland tomorrow morning and then back to Michigan. My travel schedule has been drawn up and it is nothing more than insane. But hey that’s what I have signed up for.
Show Notes:
- Google says Apple’s new sign-in button is a good idea
- Facebook’s banned research app collected data
- Pluto TV brings free streaming network to Comcast
- Japan outlaws flying drones while drunk
- NASA invests in technology to map the moon
- Amazon sued over Alexa child recordings
- Several Macbooks might still arrive this year
- Ajit Pai says NOAA and NASA are wrong
- Spotify redesigns your library to highlight podcasts
- San Fransisco to use AI for reducing bias
- Monzo
- Target now offers same-day delivery through its website
- NOAA upgrades the US weather forecast model
- Verizon launches $99.99 Smart Locator
- Kickstarter warns creators
- Jupiter shines over New York City
- Deepfakes are coming
- Samsung’s The Wall Luxury
- Huawei trademarks its own mobile OS
- AT&T has canceled all Galaxy Fold orders
