NASA Mars Helicopter #1373

NASA Mars Helicopter made a successful atmospheric chamber flight that and much more. Update on the move I have been incredibly busy this week literally burning the midnight oil to the extreme just not enough physical hours in the day to get everything done. I expect this to continue for the next couple of months while I get things situated. Not having the pressure of doing a video show at this point is a real bonus. But I plan on being able to start producing the show in the new studio Audio only in the coming weeks.
Please note the change in the GoDaddy domain offers on new pricing!
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Updates in Google Maps and Search
- “Golden Age of Space”
- National Donut Day
- Is Uber or Lyft cheaper?
- Uber Copter
- 4 fancy new Chrome OS features
- Facebook’s new cryptocurrency
- NASA’s Mars Helicopter
- Mozilla makes anti-tracking the default
- AT&T WarnerMedia streaming service
- Apple is reportedly buying Drive.ai
- A senator wants to stop YouTube from recommending videos
- Twitter simplifies its rules
- FCC empowers carriers to block robocalls
- Spotify signs the Obamas to a podcast deal
- Walmart charging stations
- MacOS Catalina
- 5 new iPhone 11 features
- Huawei agrees to develop 5G in Russia
- NSA warns Microsoft Windows users
- Baltimore ransomware attack
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More