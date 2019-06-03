From The New York Mini Studio #1372

From the New York Mini Studio (portable) in Quincy, Michigan. I bring you the latest Geek News Central Podcast sponsored by GoDaddy.com. Hello everyone, lots to share in this episode including me re-telling my UFO stories by request. Jet-lagged induced show but it has been a busy 24 hours on the ground. Pictures to come shortly of the new soon to be under construction new studio.
Show Notes:
- tvOS 13
- You can use your iPad as a second screen
- Apple limits tracking and ads in kid-focused apps
- Mac Pro and Pro XDR
- YouTube won’t allow younger minors to livestream
- Justice Department reportedly authorized to investigate Apple
- Top web browsers 2019
- Apple will soon kill off iTunes
- Podcast industry to create $1 billion in annual revenue
- Microsoft says mandatory password changing is obsolete
- Antitrust investigation into Big Tech
- watchOS 6
- Google Fi outage
- Sign in with Apple
- Apple Maps
- Siri now sounds like a human
- The iPadOS
- CarPlay
- macOS Catalina
- SpaceX raises over $1 billion
- Amazon Prime one day delivery
- Dozens strip down outside Facebook office
- LG starts selling worlds first 8K OLED TV
- YouTuber faces jail for a prank on a homeless man
- NASA is looking at “hard decisions”
- Parents and teens spend too much time on their phones
