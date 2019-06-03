From The New York Mini Studio #1372

Podcast

From the New York Mini Studio (portable) in Quincy, Michigan. I bring you the latest Geek News Central Podcast sponsored by GoDaddy.com. Hello everyone, lots to share in this episode including me re-telling my UFO stories by request. Jet-lagged induced show but it has been a busy 24 hours on the ground. Pictures to come shortly of the new soon to be under construction new studio.

Please note the change in the GoDaddy domain offers on new pricing!

Show Notes:

 

