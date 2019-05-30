Final Hawaii Show #1371

This ends an incredible run here in Hawaii for Geek News Central. What’s ahead is live shows that are on before you go to bed and host of changes that I will be making to the show. If you have ideas for show changes drop me a note. I will be back with you on Monday for a new show with no change in format to the show.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- This video of a 1900 total solar eclipse
- Play Store adds new rules
- The best browsers for ad blocking
- Twitter makes students dumb, study finds
- Game of Thrones upcoming books
- FCC’s rosy picture of broadband access
- 5G has arrived in the UK
- Galaxy Note 10
- Google Chrome extensions
- Netflix plans to raise prices in the UK
- What to expect from WWDC 2019
- Gogo to bring 5G
- Google Maps will tell you about a restaurant best dishes
- A destroyer might be equipped with a laser weapon system
- Sprint 5G
- Point of Sale malware found at Checkers
- Uber Q1
- Google Maps speed limits and radar locations
- T-Mobile and Sprint may have to set up a new carrier
- How to check if your hard drive is failing
- Huawei quietly launches 5G lab
- Lego and NASA launch a 1,087 piece Apollo 11 lunar lander set
- 7 warning signs time to upgrade your Android phone
- Nancy Pelosi says Facebook is lying
- Hulu
- Facial recognition is coming to US schools
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More