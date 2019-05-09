FCC Denies China Mobile from Operating in the US #1366

The FCC has rightfully denied China Mobile USA from operating in the United States in what I feel is absolutely the right decision. We are down to two more live shows in the studio. Still fighting a massive head cold here folks so I hope I am on the other side of this thing as it has been a long two weeks dealing with it. Some admin discussions tonight as well.
Show Notes:
- Apollo 11
- FTC alleged complaint about the Amazon Echo Dot
- Hackers breached 3 US antivirus companies
- SpaceX broadband testing to ramp up
- Delta will test inflight Wi-Fi
- The Blue Moon
- Twitter suspensions for promoting terrorism drop yet again
- The best coding kits for kids
- Facebook co-founder urges FTC to break up the company
- FCC denies China Mobile from operating in the U.S.
- Waze and Pandora
- Photo storage app Ever selling facial recognition
- Smartphone shipments in North America dropped 18%
- Uber settles with a “large majority” of US drivers
- Farewell, Chewbacca
- Google I/O 2019
- Amazon sellers hit by “extensive” fraud campaign
- Robot butlers operated by remote workers are coming
- Nike’s new app uses AR
- Google’s music subscriptions top 15 million
- Android users can pay in cash on Google Play
- Roku Q1 2019
- Verizon data breach report
- Samsung 64 megapixel smartphone camera
