FCC Denies China Mobile from Operating in the US #1366

The FCC has rightfully denied China Mobile USA from operating in the United States in what I feel is absolutely the right decision. We are down to two more live shows in the studio. Still fighting a massive head cold here folks so I hope I am on the other side of this thing as it has been a long two weeks dealing with it. Some admin discussions tonight as well.

Show Notes:

