Android TV Testing Invasive Advertising #1358

Android TV is testing invasive advertising, imagine you just spend $2000 on a Sony connected TV and you turn it on and the home screen is full of content advertising that is being pushed by Google as a way monetize the $2000 TV you just purchased. Well, this is a nightmare that is being tested and forced onto owners of TV’s powered by Android TV. Meanwhile, Sony must be getting some revenue as their attitude is well tough.

