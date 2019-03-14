Facebook Had and Outage and No one Cared #1352

Facebook had the biggest outage of its history and no one seemed to care. In my opinion, everyone’s mental health probably improved during the outage. More worrisome is the new cell phone location data proposal of the FCC that will pinpoint your location to within 3 feet in buildings and everything that does not come with any additional privacy rights. I talk about my household shipping concerns and what I have been up to in investigating the shipment of my gear and personal effects out of Hawaii.
Show Notes:
- Phone eats an arrow
- 2 astronauts get a second shot at space
- Samsungs 1TB T5 SSD for $70.00 off the price
- New facial recognition bill
- Senator Kamala Harris
- WWDC 2019
- Facebook is now operational
- Twitter VP of People Experience and head of diversity and inclusion
- Garmin premium smartwatches
- Slack removed 28 accounts
- Apple’s latest iPhone ad
- Google blocked 2.3 billion bad ads
- Firefox lets you share files online
- Windows 10 can now uninstall buggy updates
- The Motorola Razr
- China is about to overtake America in AI
- Where do the presidential candidates stand on Big Tech?
- Here’s why NASA’s administrator made a big move
- Ajit Pai’s plan for phone location data
