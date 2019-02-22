Reverse Digital Search Warrants #1348

Reverse digital search warrants are where law enforcement request wide sweeping data of cell phone location information within a crime perimeter at a certain time. They are doing this to look at the digital data to try and determine a suspect. Some are concerned about the privacy rights of those innocent people that may be in the general area around the time of a crime. I give you my analysis on this and also a full rundown of my trip to Sydney, Australia and the start of a mini love of affair of the country.
Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!
See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$2.49 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.49 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- How to test Twitter’s new features
- The best USB car chargers
- The Apple Car project
- Audi Traffic Light
- Digital Wellbeing
- An Apple blueprint for a foldable phone
- American Airlines has cameras in their screens
- Trump wants 6G ASAP
- Verizon plans to roll out 5G in 30 cities this year
- Amazon will fund computer science classrooms
- Sinema ventures beyond movie subscriptions
- A .dev domain?
- AT&T pulls ads from YouTube
- Oracle sued for $4.5 million
- Dropbox 4Q
- NASA is giving us daily weather reports
- Roku 4Q
- DoorDash
- Google Doodle celebrates Steve Irwin
- Apple and Goldman Sachs credit card
- Zuckerberg to meet with the UK Minister
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More