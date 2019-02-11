Is Huawei Finished in America? #1346

Huawei is about to be banned from doing business with American companies and countries we consider partners. If the President really brings the hammer down one has to wonder what the government really has on Huawei. It has to be something major as this would be beyond anything ever done to a company before.
Show Notes:
- 25:39–A campaign launched to “Revive the Saturn V”
- 23:43–European Space Agency celebrates women in science
- 27:38–Verizon wants you to pitch 5G
- 29:54–Verizon 100/100 Fios plan for $40 a month
- 48:13–Pushbullet Android app update
- 12:40–Trump may sign executive order to ban ZTE
- 29:55–Robot delivery startup Nuro
- 31:01–Apple’s next iPad
- Windows 7 add on support to cost up to $350.00
- 19:01–SpaceX seeks FCC ok
- 32:22–Sprint sues AT&T
- 21:51–Right-clicking in Gmail
- 33:28–Texas lawmaker wants to ban mobile throttling
- 34:14Facebook and Google news should be regulated
- 35:20–Veterans can access their medical records through Apple
- 36:17–Google Fi SIM cards are now on sale at Best Buy
- 22:31–LinkedIn LIve
- 37:00–Amazon acquires eero
- SanDisk SSD Plus 480 GB for $60.00
- 38:27–New iPhones to stick with Lighting
- NASA has taken a significant step towards human landing
- 40:17–TInder style app for cows
- 44:21–Automatic license plates readers
- 46:20–The challenges of online grocery shopping
