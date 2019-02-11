Is Huawei Finished in America? #1346

Huawei is about to be banned from doing business with American companies and countries we consider partners. If the President really brings the hammer down one has to wonder what the government really has on Huawei. It has to be something major as this would be beyond anything ever done to a company before.

Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: