Back in the Saddle #1340

I’m back in the saddle folks. I get you caught up on everything that has happened over the past month and my whirlwind trips which kicked off with the birth of my first grandchild. Lots to share and of course a great deal of tech news as well.
Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$2.49 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.49 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- NASA workers push back at Government shutdown
- All of the comic books you can get for free
- How to get a FCC drone license
- The best external hard drives for a Mac
- How to manage your Amazon Music playlists
- Twitter accidentally made private accounts public
- Netflix raised prices
- This 43-inch 4K HDR TV for $200.00
- 10 new science fiction and fantasy books
- Verizon blames school text provider in dispute
- Google buys $40 million worth of smartwatch
- Woman sues T-Mobile
- New massive security breach
- Spotify Car View
- John Deere as a tech company
- ACLU sues US government over social media
- Facebook employees leaving 5 star reviews on Amazon
- Pew Study on Facebook
- Netflix 4Q
- Fresh rainfall on Saturn’s huge moon Titan
- Star Trek Discovery Season 2
- Microsoft commits to help affordable housing
- This tech for your aging parents
- How you can steer clear of online scams
- How to identify and report hate speech on social media
- Laser shoes to help people with Parkinson’s
- Jeff Bezos launching a new conference
- Tim Cook calls for a regulatory body to oversee data brokers
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More