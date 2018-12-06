WordPress 5.0 Armagedon #1332

WordPress 5.0 has been released I will not be one of the first to upgrade largely because we have a lot of editors here and one thing I have found is that big UI changes like this will always cause a certain amount of chaos. Plus I want to give the automatic team a few days to fix some bugs that will likely show up in millions of roll-outs. I am not a fan of the new Guttneberg editor and will likely load the plugin to use the old editor. I will let the team decide which way to go. Big week for me ahead in the podcasting space, which I talk about on the show.

