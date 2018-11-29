DJI Osmo Pocket #1330

DJI Osmo Pocket has been announced and at the rate, DJI is announcing products they are going to continue to dominate in certain product categories. The new device is quite compelling but with mobile phones now having great stabilization some of these products will be challenged. I am back in Hawaii until I need to depart for my daughters delivery of my first grandchild. So the countdown is on.
Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Soviet robot retrieved moon rocks sells for $855,000
- PriceWaiter
- How to install Windows 10 on a Mac
- Diagnose your car troubles with these 2 OBD II Scanners
- Finding your favorite tunes just got easier on Android Auto
- This $20.00 thermometer
- T-Mobile Money
- Facebook, Google, and others may face fines
- Senators want to give FTC more authority
- AT&T offers new details on 3 tier subscription VOD
- Google keeps failing to understand tablets
- DJI Osmo Pocket
- Mass router hack exposes millions of devices
- Citi Bike to triple in size
- Gaming the Apple Podcasts is cheaper and easier
- Dell says hackers may have stolen customer info
- NASA takes a tangible step back toward the moon
- How to pick the best laptop
- Microsoft gets $480 million U.S. Army contract
- Airbnb’s next project is building houses
- Man gets fined $300.00 for using a phone
- Google Fi
- Apple in another dust-up with its fans
- White House to host innovation talk
- 7 ways the Google Assistant can help you survive the holidays
- Grow with Google
- Twitter bans fake Putin account
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More