DJI Osmo Pocket #1330

DJI Osmo Pocket has been announced and at the rate, DJI is announcing products they are going to continue to dominate in certain product categories. The new device is quite compelling but with mobile phones now having great stabilization some of these products will be challenged. I am back in Hawaii until I need to depart for my daughters delivery of my first grandchild. So the countdown is on.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show Notes: