$1475 to Repair the MacBook Pro WTF #1329

Apple Support wanted $1475 to repair the MacBook Pro which is 700+ more than the customer support representative quoted over the phone. I am in utter shock. So after an Ohana member turned me onto a CBC investigative report on gouging of repair cost via Apple. I have sent the MacBook to a respected computer repair group in NYC. We will see what they come up with an estimate to repair the MacBook.
Show Notes:
- 28:06–What happens when you deactivate a Facebook account?
- 28:44–The first global drone standards have been revealed
- 18:15–Twitter reactions to Mars landing
- 29:45–Ohio became the first state to accept bitcoin for tax payments
- 31:11–Google Play Store redesign
- 19:35–Apple starts a program to help female app developers
- 46:06–The Moto G7 Play
- 31:48–Supreme Court hears arguments in Apple App Store suit
- 32:52–Facebook reportedly shuts down “War Room”
- 44:20–Analysts prediction for Galaxy S10
- 20:55–GM cuts workers and plants as shifts to electric vehicles
- 33:15–Do you really need a tablet?
- 35:03–1/2 of phishing sites trick you into thinking that they are secure
- 36:47–Microsoft briefly surpassed Apple
- 38:00–Google Maps
- 39:59–Russia fine Google for failing to removed banned websites
- 41:25–Samsung agrees to compensate victims
- 45:01–Google Play Store apps found to have malware
- 26:38–Elon Musk
- 24:02–Lenny the Chatbot
- 42:46–LG patents a smartphone with 16 cameras
- LG trademarks hint at plans for a foldable phone
- 44:08–The best home theater gifts
- 41:07–11 awesome gifts for the Nintendo lover
