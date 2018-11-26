$1475 to Repair the MacBook Pro WTF #1329

Podcast

Apple Support wanted $1475 to repair the MacBook Pro which is 700+ more than the customer support representative quoted over the phone. I am in utter shock. So after an Ohana member turned me onto a CBC investigative report on gouging of repair cost via Apple. I have sent the MacBook to a respected computer repair group in NYC. We will see what they come up with an estimate to repair the MacBook.

Download the Audio Show File

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

