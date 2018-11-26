$1475 to Repair the MacBook Pro WTF #1329

Apple Support wanted $1475 to repair the MacBook Pro which is 700+ more than the customer support representative quoted over the phone. I am in utter shock. So after an Ohana member turned me onto a CBC investigative report on gouging of repair cost via Apple. I have sent the MacBook to a respected computer repair group in NYC. We will see what they come up with an estimate to repair the MacBook.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show Notes: