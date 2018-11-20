A Cat Destroyed my Son’s MacBook Pro #1328

Yes, A cat destroyed my Son’s MacBook Pro. You are simply not going to believe this story a curious cat and a series of incredible events caused the utter destruction of my Son’s MacBook Pro which Apple is predicting will cost $700 to repair. The cat is still alive but you’re not going to believe it. My son is utterly devastated on what has happened as there is more to the story then a destroyed MacBook there is potential data loss as well from a series of unfortunate events. The Apple repair guy thought he had heard it all. But hey crazy stuff happens and this is about as crazy as it comes.

To Jump to the Cat Story click the time hack 6:30

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show Notes: