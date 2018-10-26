Chinese Taunt President to use Huawei Mobile #1322

The Chinese today taunted the President to use a Huawei phone after they were accused of tapping the President personal iPhone. The bigger story is that if the Chinese and Russians can tap the Presidents iPhone what does that mean for the rest of us doing business day in and day out on these same mobile phones. Does that mean the Chinese and Russians are listening in on our business calls and stealing trade secrets. It really does make you sit back and wonder if that is the case oor not.

