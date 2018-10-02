Streaming Maniac #1317

I have been a streaming maniac for the past couple of days. I have learned one thing that Wowza Cloud has huge ongoing issues streaming to YouTube but it seems that it does just fine at any other of the live streaming locations I have been using. I am really pleased with the live streaming to twitter. The challenge remains to get all the streams up and running which takes a few minutes as I am launching the show.
Fortunately, the majority of your subscribe to the podcast and listen on demand, but it is fun to push the edges here of what is possible. I have a pile of news for you and my 30-year soap box on how we will know where we have been in the past by the digital footprint we are leaving today.
Thank you for your subscribing to the podcast.
Show Notes:
- Audacity 2.3.0
- 12 best wireless headphones for working out
- The 15 best free movies to watch on Vudu
- Is your smartphone your only computer?
- There’s finally an affordable universal remote
- The essential Android apps
- Apple Podcasts update
- What’s the best drone for photography?
- Sprints 5G phone
- You can now file FAFSA from your phone
- “Woz U”
- Aukey’s $10.00 USB-C power delivery wall charger
- Make your own email spam filter
- Moviepass is confusing loyal and lapsed customers
- The 10 best new features of macOS Mojave
- OnePlus 6T
- Google launches repair service for your aging Pixel device
- Apple reportedly demands $9 billion from Google
- Google updates Chrome Web Store
- Top Web browsers 2018
- Net neutrality: Justice Department sues California
- Google’s security update
- NASA at 60
- 16 time-saving Android shortcuts
- HP made a laptop out of leather
- Lyft
- This Japanese robot contractor can install drywall
- Google Maps update
- FBI forces suspect to unlock iPhone X with Face ID
