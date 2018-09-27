Elon Musk Trouble with SEC #1316

Elon Musk is in real trouble with the SEC. There are two organizations you don’t ever want to have to go answer to the IRS and SEC both of them can make your life a living hell. Elon is about to have his hands full and will be lucky when it is all over if he is still in charge of the company. I have mentioned in a previous show that we need to keep an eye on him. One thing the government loves is targeting big companies. Especially when they cost the investors money.
Show Notes:
- Julian Assange steps down from WikiLeaks
- Government sues Elon Musk
- SwiftKey for Android
- Microsoft will end support for classic Skype
- Delta launches the first Biometric terminal
- AI camera can spot guns and alert law enforcement
- Facebook is giving advertising access to your shadow information
- Teen Apple hacker avoids prison
- Tivo Bolt OTA
- LG V40 ThinQ
- Google at 20
- How to watch Amazon Prime Video on your tv with Chromecast
- This iPhone-like 4G mobile hotspot on sale for $112.49
- U.S prepaid wireless guide
- Microsoft Office 2019
- How to enable Dark Mode
- 50% off 6 months of Kindle Unlimted
- Game of Throne finale
- Here’s the streaming video service that’s the best bargain
- Wireless carriers to meet with White House officials
- Voting machines are still plagued with vulnerabilities
- Amazon Alexa Fund
- The first phone with 10GB of RAM
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will now sell rocket engines too
- Apple iPhone XS Max and XS definitive review
- Amazon wants Alexa to be the operating system in your life
- 10 wacky inventions that should have never existed
- Thieves strike Palo Alto Apple Store 2 days in a row
I have some new support initiatives that I explain during the show Amazon Business, Amazon Offers and my health supplement recommendation page which will continue to expand and I will do some videos on how I use my supplements and in what order.
