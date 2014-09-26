GNC #981 Apple PR Nightmare Week

Your geek here had his hands full tonight folks. One of those shows where you wish you could call a mulligan.. Quite the mix of content tonight…

iPhone6 Plus Bend Test with Case.
Dolphin Mobile Browser Suspect.

Apple is Sorry.
iPhone Torture Chamber.
Only 9 customers on Bendgate.
iOS 8.0.2 Good to go.
Seek Thermal Device for Mobile Phones.
Comcast the Hypocrite.
90 Minutes a day per user on Netflix.
AT&T Crying.
Bash Damage.
Check your Server and Mac’s.
Mega demands apology.
Google Blasts Murdoch.
FCC Team wants Blood.
Artificial Kidney Machine.
Moto G.
Whistle Blowers never win.
HP 14 Inch Chromebook $209.
FAA Not ready for drones.
FBI gets new Tools.
Nexus 6?
Congrats India on Maven.
Ello.
Hollywood and Drones.
Ballmer bans iPhones, iPad on game day.
Magic Tape.
New Mac Minis.
787 Video.

