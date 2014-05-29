GNC #951 WWDC Predictions

Wow this show is 100% packed full of tech news and info. I also cover WWDC Predictions and update you on my Transformation.

Google Wants to watch you sleep.

Show Notes:
Printed Food.
Musicians May be hurt by Beats Purchase
Beats to remain in Android etc.
WWDC Best Product in 25 Years.
Apple Home Plan?
Verizon playing both sides.
Dragon V2 Reveal.
ISEE-3 Making Contact.
Data On Strikes.
How long do you look at a Screen a day.
Tortilla Machine like coffee maker.
iCloud Hack.
Kids React to old Computer.
Putting Reporters in Jail.
Privacy Presentation.
GoPro Empire.
YouTube Video Quality Report.
Who should we fear?
No more dead batteries?
Dish to take Bitcoin.

