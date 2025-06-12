NASA Shuts Down Influencer’s False Astronaut Claim #1826

NASA firmly debunked claims by influencer Laysa Peixoto, who portrayed herself as a career astronaut selected for lunar and Mars missions. Clarifying that Peixoto had no official affiliation, NASA explained she participated only in a student workshop. Additional claims of university credentials were also proven false, intensifying the controversy.

In this episode of the Geek News Central podcast, host Todd Cochrane covers a variety of stories, starting with the lead story about NASA debunking claims made by influencer Leisa Piesto. She falsely claimed to be an astronaut selected for lunar and Mars missions after posting about it on Instagram. NASA clarified that her claims were unfounded, as she only participated in a student workshop and had no official ties with the agency.

Todd humorously responds by claiming that he, too, has been chosen by NASA to go to space, emphasizing the absurdity of the situation. After transitioning into the episode introduction, Todd thanks the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy, and highlights its services.

He then encourages listeners to support the show by becoming a GNC insider and engaging with the podcast through various channels, including email and social media. Todd mentions the integration of AI tools in their operations, reflecting on its impact on content production and workplace efficiency.

Todd introduces feedback from a listener named Andrew, who shares his perspective on the role of AI. Andrew expresses concerns that generative AI may be a form of intellectual theft and highlights the struggles that smaller content creators might face in the evolving landscape dominated by AI.

In response to Andrew, Todd elaborates on the necessity of adapting to AI, explaining how his company leverages AI tools to enhance productivity and reduce workload. He discusses examples of tasks that AI has simplified, such as drafting proposals and generating personalized emails, which saves a significant amount of time.

As Todd continues, he mentions various tech stories and updates, including advances in automated vehicle software by Nvidia, a judicial ruling against John Deere regarding repair rights for farmers, and a warning about a specific Anker power bank model linked to fires. He also shares insights on new features from companies like Google and Lyft related to data management and advertising formats.

Towards the end of the episode, Todd discusses various technological developments, including a new AI model for predicting tropical storms, Google facing legal challenges over Play Store fees, and updates about Apple’s latest iOS policies aimed at protecting children.

Todd concludes by reiterating the need for adaptation in business practices amid technological changes, inviting further listener feedback and interaction. He expresses his amusement regarding the initial lead story about the influencer’s astronaut claims and wraps up by thanking listeners for their support. The episode ends with a reminder of GoDaddy’s sponsorship and invites listeners to join the next episode.