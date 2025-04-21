Google Faces Potential Breakup as DOJ Seeks Antitrust Remedies Over Search Monopoly #1815

Alphabet is back in court as the DOJ pushes to break up Google’s search empire, proposing divestiture of Chrome and restrictions on Android and AI use. The trial, overseen by Judge Amit Mehta, is the latest in a series of legal battles over Google’s online search and advertising dominance. Google warns that forced remedies would hurt consumers, stifle innovation, and pose national security risks, while the government compares the case to past landmark antitrust actions.

In episode 1815 of the podcast, host Todd Cochrane begins by discussing the lead story about Alphabet being back in court as the Department of Justice (DOJ) pushes for a breakup of Google’s search dominance, suggesting a divestiture of Chrome and restrictions on Android and AI use. The case is presided over by Judge Amit Naitha, and the DOJ compares this situation to historic antitrust actions against Standard Oil and AT&T. Cochrane expresses his belief that breaking up Google could ultimately benefit consumers by fostering competition.

He shares the DOJ’s desire to require Google to stop paying mobile device makers for search distribution and to share its search data, hinting at a potential divestiture of Google’s Android operating system. The only leniency noted by the prosecutors concerns AI, having scaled back previous demands to sell off Google’s AI assets. Cochrane reflects on the implications of forcing Google to comply with the DOJ’s demands, emphasizing the tech giant’s ongoing legal challenges.

After discussing the main news story, Cochrane transitions to promotional content.

Moving on with the news, Cochrane covers several topics:

1. Scams impersonating the FBI target fraud victims, warning against expecting a call from agents.

2. Airbnb will now show full prices by default to provide transparency for users.

3. Researchers are developing technology to convert brainwaves into speech, which has significant implications for severely disabled individuals.

4. Major shakeups at CISA, with top officials resigning, raising concerns about secure technology initiatives.

5. Verizon’s consumer CEO remarks that net neutrality did not achieve its intended goals, which Cochrane finds puzzling.

6. There is an increase in malware from fake PDF converters tricking users into downloading harmful software.

7. Scientists are using fiber optics to study ice quakes in glaciers to better understand the impacts of climate change.

8. The FTC is suing Uber over alleged misleading subscription practices.

9. Blue Sky introduces an official verification system similar to that of X (formerly Twitter).

10. Meta uses AI for better age detection to ensure appropriate content for platform users.

11. Archaeologists uncover 317 skeletons beneath a department store, indicating the sites were once used as hospitals and churches.

12. Google releases an updated AI model, Gemini 2.5 Flash, which promises faster speeds and hybrid reasoning capabilities.

13. Users are warned about scammers sending phishing emails disguised as alerts from Google.

14. Microsoft’s April update causes issues for PCs running CrowdStrike software.

15. Samsung seeks iPad technology for automotive OLED screens.

16. The Minecraft movie tops the box office.

17. Nvidia faces stock drops due to Huawei enhancing its AI chip production.

18. Webex users are urged to update their software due to security vulnerabilities.

19. The judge ruled that Ohio’s law restricting kids’ social media use was unconstitutional.

20. Lastly, Cochrane reflects on the challenges of disposing of old tech devices and encourages recycling and donation.

Cochrane wraps up the episode by thanking listeners for their continued support and mentions upcoming podcast episodes, signing off with a farewell until the next show.