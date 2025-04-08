Impact of Tariffs on Tech Companies’ Stock Performance #1812

Tech stocks swung wildly as Trump reaffirmed global tariff plans, rattling markets after last week’s $1.8 trillion sell-off. Major players like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia closed higher despite early losses. Apple and Tesla ended in the red, while hopes of tariff delays briefly buoyed sentiment. Wall Street braced for a broader economic fallout, with corporate leaders warning of rising costs and slowed growth.

In this episode of the Geek News Central podcast, titled “Impact of Tariffs on Tech Companies’ Stock Performance,” host Todd Cochrane opens by discussing the significant fluctuations in tech stocks triggered by the Trump administration’s reaffirmation of global tariff plans. He highlights a severe market sell-off of 1.8 trillion dollars. He notes that while major players like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia managed to close higher, Apple’s and Tesla’s stocks ended negatively—though Tesla regained some momentum during after-hours trading.

Cochrane emphasizes the pervasive impact of the tariff discussions on the tech sector, mentioning the dramatic drop of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) shares and Bitcoin’s decline as market volatility indicators. He points out the European Union’s initiative to propose a zero-for-zero tariff strategy but acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the potential fallout on stock prices and corporate growth.

As the conversation continues, Cochrane delves deeper into specific tech company responses to the looming tariffs, mainly focusing on Apple’s proactive measures to fly out stock of gear from China before tariffs kicked in, alongside their plan to ramp up production in India as a strategy to mitigate tariff impacts.

Cochrane also touches on several tech-related news stories, including:

– An electrified Corvette design from GM’s UK team.

– A bizarre instance involving the White House’s chat app and Siri’s auto-update feature.

– A rumored redesign of Windows 11’s start menu.

– Vaio’s promotional pricing on tariff-free laptops.

– Potential NASA science cuts indicating budget uncertainties.

– Google’s new AI capabilities for image searches.

– SpaceX winning a significant share of Space Force launch contracts.

Additionally, he discusses updates regarding an upcoming Apple smart home hub, the implications of online fake reviews in the UK, and recent cybersecurity issues concerning the Port of Seattle due to a ransomware attack.

In closing, Cochrane reflects on the challenges of technology modernization, particularly within the IRS, and the excitement surrounding the development of APIs to modernize IRS data management. He reassures listeners about ongoing technical adjustments to improve audio quality and studio setup.

Concluding the episode, Cochrane thanks his listeners for their support, recaps the significant topics discussed, and looks forward to returning with another episode. He encourages interaction through comments and engagement on various platforms.