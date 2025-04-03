TSMC and Intel’s Partnership #1811

TSMC and Intel have reached a preliminary deal where TSMC will help operate Intel’s chip facilities and own a 20% stake in a new joint venture. The agreement, influenced by U.S. efforts to revitalize domestic chip production, may involve TSMC sharing manufacturing techniques and training Intel staff. While still in early stages, the move marks a surprising partnership between long-time rivals, driven by Intel’s mounting losses and TSMC’s industry dominance.
-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | TuneIn | RSS | MoreSupport my Show Sponsor: Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$11.99 – For a New Domain Name cjcfs3geek
$6.99 a month Economy Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$12.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Full Summary:
In the podcast episode “TSMC and Intel’s Partnership,” host Todd Cochrane discusses the preliminary deal between TSMC and Intel. He explained that TSMC would help operate Intel’s chip facilities and own a 20% stake in a new joint venture. This agreement, influenced by U.S. initiatives to revitalize domestic chip production, may involve TSMC sharing manufacturing technologies and training Intel staff. Cochrane notes the surprising nature of this partnership between long-time rivals, highlighting Intel’s losses and TSMC’s dominance in the industry. He speculates on the potential implications for Intel, including possible layoffs and the possibility of being vulnerable for acquisition.
Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1,811, thanks the podcast’s sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages support through the Geek News Central platform. He mentions his recent attendance at Podfest Asia in Manila, praises the growth of podcasting in the region, and confirms a return to regular show schedules after the event.
Further, the episode covers various topics in tech news, including WordPress announcing significant layoffs to improve agility, concerns over explicit content leaks from dating apps, and a political commentary on the funding process for rural fiber internet expansion, criticizing current government hurdles.
Cochrane shares developments on a remarkable injectable pacemaker developed by Northwestern University engineers. He discusses TikTok’s facing a €500 million fine over data-handling issues related to user privacy in the EU. He summarizes NASA’s successful tests of an electrodynamic dust shield on the moon and mentions upcoming updates to Google’s note-taking app, Google Keep.
The host shares concerns about dodgy Android smartphones preloaded with malware and highlights YouTube’s new features for editing short-form videos. He discusses a T-Mobile bug that revealed sensitive data and Verizon’s recent security flaws that allowed unauthorized access to call logs.
Towards the end of the episode, Cochrane discusses stock market reactions to tariff announcements affecting tech companies like Apple and Amazon, followed by insights into issues like GitHub’s security breaches and Tesla’s declining sales. He wraps up with a reminder of his appreciation for listener support and encourages engagement via social media and email. Cochrane concludes the episode by confirming he will be back with another edition of the Geek News Central podcast on Monday.
- Rural fiber internet expansion is at risk – Biased
- Reality of Rural Fiber Expansion
- The world’s smallest pacemaker
- TikTok faces fines
- New shielding technology from NASA
- Everything new on Prime Video
- Google Keep
- Android smartphones are being preloaded with malware
- YouTube is updating Shorts
- These iPhone accessories are a waste of money
- A T-Mobile bug
- Apple stock drops
- Old Stripe APIs are being hijacked
- Amazon adds new benefit to Prime subscription
- A Verizon security flaw
- Intel unveils a new slogan
- Bitcoin falls
- Bill Gates shares a code
- Chrome for Android is getting extensions
- This 7,000-year-old mummy
- Netflix on Samsung TVs
- Wikipedia’s terrible pictures
- NASA astronauts are noticeably healthier
- Scientists sent beans into orbit
- A Minecraft Movie
- Android’s Find My Device
- Automatic announces layoffs
- A weird iOS 18.4 bug
- Proton VPN
- Oracle admits major security breach
- LGBT dating apps exposed user images online
- Verizon introduces a price lock
- Secrets leaked on GitHub
- Tesla sales plunge
- Amazon joins list of suitors to buy TikTok