TSMC and Intel’s Partnership #1811

TSMC and Intel have reached a preliminary deal where TSMC will help operate Intel’s chip facilities and own a 20% stake in a new joint venture. The agreement, influenced by U.S. efforts to revitalize domestic chip production, may involve TSMC sharing manufacturing techniques and training Intel staff. While still in early stages, the move marks a surprising partnership between long-time rivals, driven by Intel’s mounting losses and TSMC’s industry dominance.

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

In the podcast episode “TSMC and Intel’s Partnership,” host Todd Cochrane discusses the preliminary deal between TSMC and Intel. He explained that TSMC would help operate Intel’s chip facilities and own a 20% stake in a new joint venture. This agreement, influenced by U.S. initiatives to revitalize domestic chip production, may involve TSMC sharing manufacturing technologies and training Intel staff. Cochrane notes the surprising nature of this partnership between long-time rivals, highlighting Intel’s losses and TSMC’s dominance in the industry. He speculates on the potential implications for Intel, including possible layoffs and the possibility of being vulnerable for acquisition.

Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1,811, thanks the podcast’s sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages support through the Geek News Central platform. He mentions his recent attendance at Podfest Asia in Manila, praises the growth of podcasting in the region, and confirms a return to regular show schedules after the event.

Further, the episode covers various topics in tech news, including WordPress announcing significant layoffs to improve agility, concerns over explicit content leaks from dating apps, and a political commentary on the funding process for rural fiber internet expansion, criticizing current government hurdles.

Cochrane shares developments on a remarkable injectable pacemaker developed by Northwestern University engineers. He discusses TikTok’s facing a €500 million fine over data-handling issues related to user privacy in the EU. He summarizes NASA’s successful tests of an electrodynamic dust shield on the moon and mentions upcoming updates to Google’s note-taking app, Google Keep.

The host shares concerns about dodgy Android smartphones preloaded with malware and highlights YouTube’s new features for editing short-form videos. He discusses a T-Mobile bug that revealed sensitive data and Verizon’s recent security flaws that allowed unauthorized access to call logs.

Towards the end of the episode, Cochrane discusses stock market reactions to tariff announcements affecting tech companies like Apple and Amazon, followed by insights into issues like GitHub’s security breaches and Tesla’s declining sales. He wraps up with a reminder of his appreciation for listener support and encourages engagement via social media and email. Cochrane concludes the episode by confirming he will be back with another edition of the Geek News Central podcast on Monday.