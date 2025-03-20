Apple and Google Push Back Against EU’s Digital Markets Act #1808

Apple and Google are rebelling against the EU’s Digital Markets Act, claiming new interoperability and openness rules hurt consumers and innovation. The European Commission says these tech giants are abusing market dominance, with Google facing potential fines for favoring its services and restricting developer freedom. Apple is under pressure to make iOS more compatible with third-party devices. The tech giants argue the rules compromise security and user experience, highlighting growing tensions between US firms and European regulators.

In this episode, host Todd Cochrane discusses the lead story regarding Apple and Google’s resistance to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Both tech giants argue that new rules demanding greater interoperability and openness could harm consumers and stifle innovation. The European Commission has suggested that these companies are abusing their market dominance, with Google facing potential fines for favoring its services and limiting developer freedom.

Cochrane points out that while Apple is not under immediate pressure to make its iOS more compatible with third-party devices, it contends that the new regulations may compromise user security and experience. He expresses skepticism about the EU’s motives, suggesting that similar U.S. interoperability demands might also be warranted. Cochrane elaborates on the implications of this regulatory scrutiny, particularly for Google, which is under investigation for its search engine practices and could face fines based on its annual revenue.

Moving on, Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1,808

He continues with varied tech news stories, including a warning for Mac users about a known Windows phishing attack, a significant data breach involving stalkerware affecting millions, updates on YouTube’s resolution quality issues, and WhatsApp fixing a critical security flaw.

Cochrane also discusses international issues, such as changes in intelligence sharing among the Five Eyes alliance and NASA’s upcoming Starliner test flight. He reviews news about breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, the launch of new Chromebooks, TikTok’s initiative for Amber Alerts, foldable tech innovations from Apple, and Nvidia’s unique promotional strategy featuring RTX GPUs.

Further, he shares updates from Tesla regarding recalls of Cybertrucks, LG’s NFT marketplace closure, and Netflix’s competition with HBO. Cochrane reflects on how tech developments affect consumers, including Apple’s billion-dollar loss in its TV division and Plex’s price increases for streaming services.

Finally, Cochrane looks into AI's growing presence in fast-food services and wraps the episode by encouraging listeners to support the show through donations and participation in the value-for-value program. He thanks the audience for tuning in and promises to return on Monday with more tech insights.