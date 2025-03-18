US Astronauts Return Home After Nine-Month Stranded Stay on ISS #1807

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, stranded on the ISS for nine months due to a Boeing Starliner malfunction, will return to Earth on Tuesday aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Initially planned as a short trip, their extended stay required extra supplies. Their journey home, alongside two other crew members, will be broadcast live.

In this episode of the Geek News Central podcast, host Todd Cochran discusses several technology-related topics, starting with the lead story about NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. They have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months due to a Boeing Starliner malfunction and are set to return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon on Tuesday. This return was initially planned as a short trip, but their extended stay required extra supplies and generated public concern about their health. Their journey home, alongside two other crew members, will be broadcast live. Todd mentions that although their stay was lengthy, they did not set a record, noting that astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov hold records for extended stays in space.

Todd welcomes listeners to episode 1,807, thanks their sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages support for the show. He highlights the importance of interacting live during the show and checks in with listeners about the podcast’s direction and changes. He shares updates on his studio setup and mentions feedback about audio levels in previous episodes.

Following the introduction, Todd discusses various articles and technology news. He warns listeners about overconfidence in spotting phishing attacks, citing statistics on how many people fall victim to such scams. The discussion transitions to rumors surrounding the iPhone 17, including speculation about the release of an iPhone 17 Air and its potential pricing.

Todd reflects on Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to remove classic Looney Tunes shorts from its streaming service, which he finds disappointing. He also recounts the news about Telegram’s founder being allowed to leave France after an arrest.

He details the expected release of the Google Pixel 9a and the anticipated redesign of iOS 19. He mentions a significant supply chain attack that impacted numerous car dealerships. Todd discusses new Apple Wallet features intended to monitor recurring payments and alert listeners to new threats targeting Microsoft 365 accounts.

A notable mention revolves around a groundbreaking camera designed to photograph faint celestial objects, which has been installed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. Amidst various departmental rankings, NASA is lauded as the top government agency for which to work.

The conversation extends to Alphabet’s Tara, which targets remote internet access using laser technology, and the discontinuation of Google Assistant in favor of an AI called Gemini. A recent partnership between Klarna and Walmart involving buy-now-pay-later loans is announced, while Todd expresses concern regarding privacy issues with Amazon’s Alexa, which will begin sending voice commands to the cloud for processing.

He warns of a critical RCE flaw in Apache Tomcat servers and discusses Roku’s testing of autoplay video ads. He then covers Mistral AI releasing an open-source model that outperforms others with fewer parameters. He also touches on the growing issue of AI-generated spam content online.

Todd wraps up the episode by thanking an insider supporter and encouraging others to contribute, expressing his appreciation for listeners’ support. He invites them to reach out via email or social media and reassures them of his commitment to delivering tech news and hosting the show. The episode concludes with Todd expressing hope for a heavier tech news load in the next episode and inviting listeners to return.