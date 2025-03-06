The AGI Standoff Is Already Happening #1804

Today, we’re diving into a major policy paper co-authored by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, and AI safety expert Dan Hendrycks. They’re pushing back against the idea of a ‘Manhattan Project’ for artificial general intelligence (AGI), warning that an aggressive U.S. race for AI dominance could escalate global tensions—especially with China. Should America rethink its strategy on superintelligent AI?

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.

-I am introducing Distil Union as a new sponsor of the show’s promo code, GeekNews. Check out their fantastic line of products and services focused on the fellas of the show or ladies if you are looking for that unique Valentine’s gift.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

In this episode titled “The AGI Standoff Is Already Happening,” host Todd Cochrane discusses a significant policy paper co-authored by Eric Schmidt, Alexander Wang, and Dan Hendricks, which cautions against the creation of a Manhattan Project-style initiative for artificial general intelligence (AGI). They warn that the U.S.’s aggressive race for AI dominance could escalate global tensions, particularly with China.

Cochrane expresses skepticism about the authors’ perspective, arguing that an AGI race is already underway despite their claims. He emphasizes the risk of a global AI arms race, likening it to the historical atomic arms race and questioning whether rivals would accept a strategic imbalance in AI development. Cochrane believes the existing competition and investment in AGI development among nations indicate that the standoff is already in motion.

Throughout the episode, Cochrane engages with the topic while also updating listeners on his circumstances, including technical challenges he faces while setting up his new equipment and updates on his work schedule. He mentions using GoDaddy for website services and encourages listeners to support the podcast.

The discussion moves on to various tech-related news items, including the U.S. government’s measures regarding cryptocurrency, upcoming Apple products like the first foldable iPhone and new Mac Studio models, and the implications of cybersecurity cuts in government positions. Cochrane also shares updates on app stores verifying user ages and recent fraud activity detected by Google.

Cochrane thanks his audience for their donations and support and touches upon the ongoing challenges in the tech industry, such as ad fraud on app stores and the rise of AI in healthcare. He wraps up by reaffirming his commitment to podcasting and the importance of community support, urging listeners to engage with the show through feedback and memberships.