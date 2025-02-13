Federal Workers Shift to Encrypted Messaging to Hide Communications #1799

Podcast

As trust in platforms like Facebook declines, federal employees are increasingly turning to encrypted apps like Signal for private communication. Concerns over surveillance by the Trump administration and tech companies’ cooperation with government data requests have driven many to migrate sensitive conversations away from mainstream services. Employees fear potential monitoring and retaliation, leading to heightened caution in workplace discussions and online interactions.

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.
-I am introducing Distil Union as a new sponsor of the show’s promo code, GeekNews. Check out their fantastic line of products and services focused on the fellas of the show or ladies if you are looking for that unique Valentine’s gift.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | TuneIn | RSS | More

Support my Show Sponsor: Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$11.99 – For a New Domain Name cjcfs3geek
$6.99 a month Economy Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$12.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Full Summary:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.