Federal Workers Shift to Encrypted Messaging to Hide Communications #1799

As trust in platforms like Facebook declines, federal employees are increasingly turning to encrypted apps like Signal for private communication. Concerns over surveillance by the Trump administration and tech companies’ cooperation with government data requests have driven many to migrate sensitive conversations away from mainstream services. Employees fear potential monitoring and retaliation, leading to heightened caution in workplace discussions and online interactions.
Full Summary:
- Are you lying about your age?
- Waze gets a big update
- Nvidia systems could be facing another security flaw
- Amazon Prime Video
- X pays millions
- A Blood Moon in North America
- Blue Origin cut its workforce
- Elon and Sam are heading to court
- Amazon robots
- WD pays millions
- US lawmakers and Apple’s iCloud backdoor
- A new Apple launch next week?
- Google Family Link
- Salt Typhoon strikes again
- Is Trump setting a course to Mars?
- Match Group failed to act on reports of sexual assault
- Netflix Bites
- Google pays out thousands
- YouTube TV app
- IBM under fire
- A stellar bouquet
- America’s data into one big system
- A surprising television signal emerged unexpectedly.
- The likelihood of an asteroid approaching Earth.
- Scientists warn of a new threat
- ‘Armored Teslas’
- NASA denies setting bans
- There has been a significant increase in unofficial downloads of TikTok.
- AI chatbots outperform doctors in diagnosing patients
- A tiny antenna made on denim
