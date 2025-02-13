Federal Workers Shift to Encrypted Messaging to Hide Communications #1799

As trust in platforms like Facebook declines, federal employees are increasingly turning to encrypted apps like Signal for private communication. Concerns over surveillance by the Trump administration and tech companies’ cooperation with government data requests have driven many to migrate sensitive conversations away from mainstream services. Employees fear potential monitoring and retaliation, leading to heightened caution in workplace discussions and online interactions.

