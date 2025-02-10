T-Mobile Offers Free Starlink Satellite Texting Beta Until July #1798

T-Mobile is rolling out its Starlink satellite texting feature in beta, which is free until July. Compatible iPhone and Android users, even on rival networks, can apply. After July, premium T-Mobile plans will include it, while others can subscribe for $10–$20 per month. Limited spots are available.

Full Summary:

In episode 1798 of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochran on February 10, the episode opens with an announcement about T-Mobile rolling out a Starlink satellite texting feature in beta, which will be free until July for compatible iPhone and Android users, including those on rival networks. After July, customers on premium T-Mobile plans will receive the feature at no cost, while others can subscribe for a fee.

Todd welcomes listeners gives a shout-out to the podcast’s sponsor, GoDaddy, and encourages them to check out exclusive deals at geeknewscentral.com/godaddy. He thanks the listeners for their support and mentions the thriving community around the show.

He shares that he spent Saturday working on taxes and venting about the political climate regarding spending and taxes, expressing his frustrations over the government’s handling of finances. He also notes the mixed feedback he’s received from listeners about personal interactions during the show.

The discussion then transitions to products and technology news, starting with T-Mobile’s announcement about the Starlink satellite texting feature. Todd reflects on his experiences with T-Mobile and its services while considering the benefits of this new offering.

The episode continues with updates on several tech news topics, including:

– Doge’s backhaul at CFPB and its implications for digital wallet launches.

– A rise in tech unemployment, particularly in the PC semiconductor and telecommunications sectors, while some industries, like cloud infrastructure and IT, are experiencing growth.

– A sentencing related to a significant cryptocurrency hack involving a massive fraudulent scheme.

– TikTok’s workaround for Android users facing challenges downloading the app.

– Unrest among election disinformation officials placed on leave.

– Samsung’s new innovative e-paper display technology.

– An ongoing Facebook phishing campaign using Salesforce emails to deceive users.

– OnePlus announcing its Watch 3, which offers impressive battery life.

– Security tips for webcams and upcoming RCS messaging features for Android users.

– A cyberattack affecting VPN devices and the urgency around securing personal data.

– News on Rivian’s changes in electric vehicle offerings after its exclusive deal with Amazon.

– NASA’s new acting administrator, Janet Petro, and concerns about influences from SpaceX.

– The chaos caused by monkeys in Sri Lanka disrupting the power grid.

– Insights into a cyberattack affecting U.S. newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises.

Todd closes the episode with thoughts on the government’s transparency regarding tax expenditures and encourages listeners to demand more accountability in how taxpayer money is spent. He reiterates the importance of GoDaddy’s support for the podcast and invites feedback from listeners via email and social media.

The episode provides a comprehensive look at significant advancements and challenges in the tech industry while maintaining a light-hearted yet critical approach to current events.