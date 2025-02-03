Starlink 12 Billion in Revenue in 2025? #1796

SpaceX’s Starlink has seen explosive growth, with revenue nearly tripling in two years, reaching $8.2 billion in 2024. Analysts project it could surpass $12 billion in 2025, generating $2 billion in free cash flow. With 4.6 million subscribers and rapid expansion across consumer, government, and commercial markets, Starlink is poised for further dominance. However, Elon Musk’s political influence poses risks, with potential backlash in international markets, as seen in Ontario’s possibly canceling a $100M contract.

In episode 1796 of the Geek News Central podcast, host Todd Cochrane discusses a range of tech news stories, starting with the significant growth and projected revenue of SpaceX’s Starlink. Todd reveals that Starlink’s revenue is expected to nearly triple, reaching up to $8.2 billion in 2024, with analysts estimating it could surpass $12 billion in 2025, generating around $2 billion in free cash flow. The service currently has 4.6 million subscribers and is expanding in various markets, though Todd notes the risks posed by Elon Musk’s political influence, referencing a potential contract cancellation in Ontario.

Todd begins the episode by welcoming listeners and thanking his sponsor, GoDaddy. He encourages them to take advantage of exclusive deals on hosting services and expresses gratitude to his audience, highlighting their importance to the show and mentioning the previous month’s success.

He shares a personal experience dealing with taxes and expresses frustration with the complexities of managing transactions, especially those from PayPal. Todd invites listeners to share tips if they have expertise in using PayPal more efficiently.

The discussion shifts to Starlink’s profitability, reflecting on its value as Todd describes how it has improved his connectivity for podcasting tasks. He also touches on launching new adult content apps in Europe, a controversial topic concerning Apple’s App Store policies.

Further topics include updates from Shopify, such as minor enhancements to checkout processes, the launch of a new Prime Video streaming bundle, and concerns regarding aircraft safety due to falling space debris.

Todd reflects on various tech regulations, including a lawsuit against Maryland’s kids’ code, which stresses parental responsibility regarding children’s online safety. The episode also covers Uber’s new feature for riders with service animals and NASA’s halt of specific science group work due to political factors.

He introduces a new partner company, Code ADX, and presents promotional offers from Distill Union, featuring sleek wallets and key organizers. The episode discusses the rising adoption of Windows 11 as Windows 10 approaches its end of life and features a recap of Samsung's ongoing legal issues. The host also touches on lighthearted topics, such as an expensive charcoal grill and a handy bidet sprayer, urging listeners to consider practical innovations.

Toward the end, Todd thanks his supporters, recognizes individuals who contributed donations, and encourages listeners to interact with the show via various platforms. He concludes by previewing another edition of the podcast set for Thursday, highlighting an exciting milestone approaching in the podcast’s journey.

The episode concludes with Todd expressing gratitude for the show’s continued support and reinforcing the value of listener engagement.