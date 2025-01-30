DeepSeek Security Lapses #1795

DeepSeek, the AI platform that’s taken the world by storm, is now under fire for a significant security lapse. Researchers at Wiz discovered that DeepSeek left a critical database exposed, potentially compromising over a million records, including user data, API keys, and system logs. While there’s no evidence of malicious access, the ease of discovery raises serious concerns. This isn’t the first AI security breach, and experts warn that as AI advances, so do its vulnerabilities. What does this mean for the future of AI security?

Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1795 and thanks GoDaddy, the podcast’s sponsor, for encouraging listeners to find exclusive deals on their website. He emphasizes the importance of audience support and promotes joining the GNC insider community for more content and newsletters. He invites listeners to engage with the show through various platforms and participate in discussions.

Following the introduction, Cochran shares his busy week filled with interviews and meetings, noting that the highlight was ordering groceries. He expresses his exhaustion and reflects humorously on his current hermit-like lifestyle due to the weather. He acknowledges the support from a listener, Michael Pay, for his contribution to the podcast.

Shifting back to DeepSeek, Cochran reiterates his previous warning against using the platform due to its security issues. He describes it as a continuing problem in the industry, indicating that security is a challenging field and acknowledging companies like Blubrry for their efforts in addressing vulnerabilities.

The episode then covers additional tech news, including Amazon Prime Video, which starts to include ads requiring an extra fee to remove. Cochran criticizes this move, feeling it undermines the value of the Amazon Prime subscription.

Next, he discusses copyright laws regarding AI-generated images, indicating that while AI can assist in creating, the level of human contribution is essential in determining copyright eligibility. He also highlights a new digital archive from the Video Game History Foundation, which has opened up access to historical video game materials.

Cochrane then narrates his project of digitizing Hi8 tapes. He mentions a plan to create a digital archive for family use while expressing concerns about long-term digital storage solutions. He then queries the audience about their strategies for managing and storing personal digital media.

The podcast continues with discussions on various tech companies, their financial updates, and stability concerns, including layoffs at SiriusXM and changes at Google regarding their Pixel division. He also reports that UPS is cutting its shipping volume with Amazon and details Google’s new feature that allows AI to call businesses on behalf of users.

Cochrane touches on several other topics, such as Tesla’s robotaxi service plans, increasing energy costs this winter, major company layoffs in various sectors, and new college delivery robot initiatives. He also mentions Comcast’s new low-latency internet technology and innovative solutions being developed to tackle oceanic microplastic pollution.

The episode wraps up with updates on SpaceX, news about Amazon’s legal battles regarding public disclosures, and Google Maps’ naming controversies. Cochran concludes the episode by inviting listeners to provide feedback and support through various means, including modern podcast apps.

He reminds the audience to check out GoDaddy for deals, thanks them for tuning in, and announces his return for the next episode, marking the progression toward episode 1800.