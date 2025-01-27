DeepSeek 10 Reason To Not Use it #1794

In today’s episode, we dive into the groundbreaking rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup that’s shaking up the industry. With its latest release, the DeepSeek-R1 model, this free AI chatbot rivals ChatGPT in performance yet operates at a fraction of the cost. How did DeepSeek match OpenAI’s cutting-edge models while spending just 3% of the training budget? What makes its innovative reinforcement learning approach so disruptive? And why is Wall Street feeling the shockwaves? Or are they lying do they have Nvidia chips and are just not reporting them, or worse yet, did they steal technology?

We’ll explore the technical advancements behind DeepSeek, its market implications, and how it’s challenging big players like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a tech entrepreneur, or just curious about the future of artificial intelligence, this episode is for you. Stay tuned as we unpack how this underdog startup is reshaping the AI landscape—and what it means for you.

Full Summary:

In the podcast episode “DeepSeek: 10 Reasons Not To Use It,” host Todd Cochrane introduces the topic by discussing the rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup that has released the DeepSeek-R1 model. This free AI chatbot rivals ChatGPT in performance at a much lower cost. He questions how DeepSeek achieved this feat while spending only 3% of the training budget compared to major players like OpenAI.

Cochrane provides a detailed overview of the implications of DeepSeek’s advancements, including its innovative use of reinforcement learning and the market shockwaves it has caused on Wall Street. The host indicates that the episode will delve into the technical advancements behind DeepSeek, its potential market impacts, and how it challenges established players like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. He emphasizes that the episode benefits AI enthusiasts, tech entrepreneurs, and anyone curious about the future of artificial intelligence.

After welcoming listeners and acknowledging GoDaddy’s sponsor, Cochrane dives into the lead story, reiterating DeepSeek’s significance in AI. He discusses DeepSeek’s emerging technologies and their pressures on legacy firms, which is evident through stock market reactions and the chatter around its capabilities and limitations.

Cochrane presents ten reasons to consider using DeepSeek, highlighting points such as its free access to advanced AI, cost-effective pricing, efficient resource usage, and open-source nature, which allows for customization. Additionally, he discusses the rapid innovation cycles enabled by DeepSeek’s technology.

However, he balances this by introducing ten reasons not to use DeepSeek. These include serious privacy concerns, given its Chinese ownership and potential government access to user data. Other concerns include limited features, service reliability issues stemming from attack attempts, censorship reflecting governmental biases, and problems with data transparency and model options. Cochrane shares his skepticism regarding DeepSeek’s claims, particularly surrounding its hardware usage, and expresses strong feelings against using AI for sensitive business information.

Throughout the episode, he maintains a critical perspective, warning listeners of the potential risks of employing DeepSeek. He reiterates his lack of trust in the Chinese company and advises caution regarding what data users might input into the chatbot.

The episode concludes with Cochrane encouraging engagement from the audience by inviting comments and discussion, promoting the podcast community and its resources, and confirming the next episode’s airing. He emphasizes the importance of being careful with AI tools, highlighting various tech news items and updates prevalent in the industry before signing off.