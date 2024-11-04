GM Ditches CarPlay for Ultifi: Bold Move or Big Mistake? #1776

General Motors’ software chief, Baris Cetinok, defends GM’s decision to remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from their vehicles, especially in their electric models. Cetinok argues that building an in-house software platform, Ultifi, allows GM to create a fully integrated, seamless user experience tailored to each car’s unique features. By retaining control over in-car displays and software, GM aims to innovate faster and offer better services to customers without relying on external systems. This shift aligns with a broader goal for GM to transform into a hardware, software, and services company, similar to tech giants like Apple.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

Todd begins the episode by highlighting the main story about Baris Cetinok, General Motors’ software chief, defending GM’s choice to remove third-party platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, especially in their electric vehicle lineup. According to Cetinok, the in-house platform Ultifi would better integrate with each car’s unique features and accelerate innovation.

Throughout the episode, Todd transitions from the primary topic to discuss other notable tech news stories.

These include:

– Meta’s new adult classifier tool aimed at filtering out teens who lie about their age on Instagram.

Nvidia will replace Intel on the Dow Jones Index after 25 years due to Intel’s declining market performance compared to Nvidia’s growth.

– Innovations and updates in Google’s AI capabilities with a discussion on potential vulnerabilities leading to deep fake scams.

– The IPA’s voting process for astronauts in space and the implications of VPNs being used to bet on U.S. elections.

Todd also takes time to engage with listener feedback and concerns, particularly about GM’s decision, encouraging interaction via email.

Moreover, the episode mentions promotional sponsorships and discounts, particularly with GoDaddy, which offers various exclusive deals to listeners. Todd emphasizes the importance of community support in sustaining the podcast and invites listeners to become insiders, join the conversation online, and subscribe to newsletters for more updates.

Todd addresses technical issues experienced during the live stream, hinting at microphone problems and live-stream disconnections that affected the audio quality. He promises to investigate these issues before the next episode. The episode closes with acknowledgment of the audience’s support, and a thank you to the listeners and sponsors.