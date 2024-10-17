Tim Cook Discusses EU Fines with Trump Amid $17 Billion Apple Penalties #1773

Tim Cook and Donald Trump recently discussed the EU’s rulings against Apple, with fines totaling $17-18 billion. Cook expressed concerns about the EU using these funds to support their enterprises. On the Patrick Bet-David podcast, Trump recalled the conversation, stating that he promised to address these issues if re-elected. Cook has historically maintained relationships with political leaders to represent Apple’s best interests.

Full Summary:

In this episode of Geek News Central, Todd acknowledges a series of technical mishaps during the recording, including not hitting the record button on time and setting up the wrong microphone, which left parts of the live stream without audio. He mentions being in the Philippines after visiting his son in Hawaii and cites jet lag as contributing to the day’s recording issues. Todd assures listeners that he will splice what he did record into the show and appreciates their patience.

Despite the rocky start, Todd dives into a tech news roundup, highlighting several notable topics:

1. He discusses former President Trump’s interaction with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, regarding a significant EU fine imposed on Apple. Cook suggested to Trump that the EU use such fines to fund their operations.

2. The FTC’s new “Click to Cancel” rule is detailed. It aims to simplify subscription cancellation, mirroring the ease of signing up.

3. Todd shares updates about tech giants like Amazon and Google’s investment in nuclear energy to power their AI data centers and discusses the potential expansion into the energy sector.

4. The podcast covers a controversial fine by a French court demanding porn sites to implement effective age checks or face blocking, reflecting societal concerns over minor protection online.

5. Commentary is provided on various other tech-related news items, such as developments in AI, data breaches, new features introduced by Apple Pay, and advancements in broadband services.

6. Todd touches on personal anecdotes and experiences throughout the episode, blending personal insights with technical discussions.

7. The show closes with Todd promising to return the following week, despite potential delays due to his travel schedule, and reiterates his appreciation for the audience’s patience.

Throughout the episode, Todd navigates the various topics with interjections about his current setup in the Philippines, using new broadcasting software and managing the challenges of operating remotely. Despite the initial setbacks, the episode covers a range of current and relevant tech issues, maintaining the podcast’s focus on the intersection of technology and daily life.