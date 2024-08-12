Apple’s Strong-Arms Patreon – Creators Lose #1760

Apple presses Patreon to enforce its in-app purchase system, forcing creators to raise prices or absorb additional fees. This move highlights Apple’s uneven application of App Store rules, which were previously criticized in antitrust cases. Now coerced into compliance, Patreon must transition all creators by 2025, despite the company’s preference for a more gradual approach. Creators can avoid fees by directing subscribers to non-iOS platforms, but Apple’s strong-arm tactics still put them in a tough spot.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office



Show Links and a Full Summary of Podcast:

In this episode of the “Geek News Central” podcast hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main topic concerns Apple pressuring Patreon to enforce its in-app purchase system. Todd starts the episode by discussing how this move by Apple forces creators on Patreon to either raise their prices or absorb the fees, highlighting the tech giant’s unequal application of App Store rules, which had been previously criticized in antitrust cases. Patreon is tasked with transitioning all creators to comply by 2025 despite preferring a more gradual approach. Todd mentions that creators can avoid Apple’s fees by directing subscribers to non-iOS platforms, though the tactic doesn’t fully alleviate the pressure they face from Apple’s strategies.

Following the discussion on Patreon, Todd introduces his newly rebuilt studio and thanks the episode’s primary sponsor, GoDaddy. He spends some time explaining the new setup in his studio and the modifications he’s made and invites listener feedback on the new settings, including the audio and visual elements of the podcast.

Transitioning back to tech news, Todd then delves into several topics, touching on the security breach involving Twitter’s former CEO, a possible class-action settlement concerning Cash App, and a new treaty drawn up by the United Nations to combat cybercrime. He also discusses further technological developments, such as Google’s introduction of new features in its authentication app, advances in electric train systems in California, and an expanded agreement between Universal Music and Meta. Somewhere in between, Todd shares a brief reflection on the late Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, reminiscing about her impact on the tech industry.

The episode concludes with a call to listeners to participate in the podcast by becoming a GNC Insider, reminding them of the available sponsorship deals at GoDaddy and encouraging feedback via social media and email. Todd emphasizes the importance of community involvement and looks forward to the next episode. Throughout the show, recurring themes touch upon the rapid progression of technology and how these advancements intersect with daily lives and corporate business strategies.