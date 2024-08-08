SpaceX’s Potential Rescue Mission to save Boeing Astronauts #1759

NASA may call on SpaceX to rescue astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stranded on the ISS for over two months due to Boeing’s Starliner issues. The astronauts might have to stay aboard the ISS until February 2025, as NASA considers SpaceX’s Crew Dragon a backup plan. The decision highlights ongoing challenges with Starliner, which was developed under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

In episode 1759 of “Geek News Central,” hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main topic revolves around NASA potentially calling on SpaceX to rescue astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams because of problems with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Todd opens the episode by detailing the situation with the astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) and discusses NASA’s consideration of using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as a backup rescue plan, which has highlighted ongoing issues with the Boeing spacecraft.

Additionally, Todd touches on various other tech-related news stories:

– He mentions a security update for the Mac’s One Password app due to a vulnerability.

– Google’s upcoming event may reveal the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

– New high-speed, small 4K projectors from Texas Instruments.

– Todd shares his decision not to attend the CES event this year, citing overwhelming work commitments and reduced returns.

Todd digs into issues with Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter), which is facing scrutiny in Europe due to data privacy concerns over its use of data to train its AI systems. Another major story covered is Instagram’s new rule to redirect videos about movies and TV shows to hubs where users can view additional related information or watch said movies and shows.

He concludes the podcast by reflecting on the ongoing developments and advancements in tech and cybersecurity discussed during the episode and reassures his commitment to providing timely and insightful updates. Todd thanks all his listeners and supporters, particularly spotlighting GoDaddy for their continued sponsorship. The episode ends with Todd expressing gratitude towards his audience for their ongoing engagement and inviting feedback and participation through various digital channels.