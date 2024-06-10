Apple Unveils macOS 15 Sequoia with AI Features #1746

Apple announced the macOS 15 Sequoia at WWDC 2024, featuring the Apple Intelligence AI suite, iPhone mirroring, and Continuity updates. The new OS introduces automatic window tiling, a cross-platform Passwords app, and enhanced Safari features. macOS Sequoia is compatible with Apple Silicon and select Intel-based Macs

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane discusses several critical topics primarily focusing on Apple’s announcement of macOS 15 Sequoia during WWDC 2024. The new operating system introduces several innovative features, including the Apple Intelligence AI suite, iPhone mirroring, and enhanced continuity updates. MacOS Sequoia supports automatic window tiling, a cross-platform Passwords app, and improved Safari features. It is compatible with Apple Silicon and select Intel-based Macs.

Todd Cochrane seamlessly transitions into sponsor promotion, specifically highlighting GoDaddy as Geek News Central's primary sponsor.

Cochran shares anecdotes from his travels in the Philippines, reminiscing about his experiences in the Subic Bay area. He provides a rundown on notable spots and changes in the Olongapo area, reflecting on the region’s transformation.

The episode shifts back to tech topics, delving deeper into the features of macOS Sequoia. Todd discusses Apple Intelligence at length, describing how the AI will enhance functionality across Apple devices by introducing new capabilities in writing tools, Siri, and user interactivity between Mac and iPhone.

Further, Todd covers a variety of additional tech news stories, including NATO’s funding for a German startup developing autonomous war robots, Google’s settlement over an antitrust lawsuit, and a piracy lawsuit filed by significant publishers against Google. He also briefly touches upon personal internet security tips and wraps up with news of Tesla’s door design issues potentially affecting car windows.

Throughout the episode, Todd encourages listener interaction through emails and sharing feedback on modern podcast apps. He also mentions significant contributions from dedicated listeners who support the podcast through financial donations or streaming sats with modern Podcast Apps.

To conclude, Todd outlines the upcoming changes and challenges related to his podcast setup, sharing his transition from a studio to potentially building a new working space at home and ending with acknowledgments for the ongoing support from the Geek News Central community.