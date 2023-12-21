AI’s 78% Accuracy in Foreseeing Mortality within Four Years #1713

Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Northeastern University have developed an AI model called ‘life2vec’ that can predict a person’s death with 78% accuracy within four years. This groundbreaking model, featured in ‘Nature Computational Science’, analyzes extensive sociodemographic data of six million people, including health records and lifestyle factors. The AI, similar to deep learning models used in natural language processing, like ChatGPT, successfully predicted mortality in test cases more accurately than existing models. The study not only highlights AI’s potential in health and social sciences but also sparks an ethical debate around data privacy and the influence of technology on society. The researchers emphasize the importance of addressing these ethical concerns democratically. I have grave concerns of technology like this being used to deny care and coverage.

The episode of “Geek News Central” from December 21st, 2023, hosted by Todd Cochrane, covers a wide range of tech-related topics. The podcast also discusses a data breach at ESO Solutions affecting 2.7 million patients, highlighting ongoing concerns about healthcare data security. Another significant point is Microsoft abandoning its Mixed Reality VR for Windows, indicating a shift in the company’s focus away from VR/AR technologies.

To combat severe air pollution, Pakistan has resorted to artificial rain, a method also used in other countries like China and India. Additionally, the episode talks about the next-generation Apple CarPlay coming to Aston Martin and Porsche cars in 2024, which will integrate with all vehicle displays, not just the central system.

Ransomware attacks continue to be a concern, with a report on ransomware gangs turning to remote encryption, increasing the threat to digital security. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering new rules to protect children’s data online, shifting the responsibility from parents to websites.

The episode covers international cooperation in space exploration, with the U.S. committing to landing an international astronaut on the moon under NASA’s Artemis program. It also mentions Google potentially replacing some ad sales jobs with AI, reflecting the growing impact of automation on employment.

A notable investigation reveals that Tesla has been aware of high failure rates in some of its parts but often blames drivers for these failures. Rite Aid faced repercussions for using facial recognition technology in its stores without customer consent, leading to a settlement with the FTC.

Other topics include the need to update Chrome due to a significant security flaw, a lawsuit against Apple by Beeper’s CEO over blocking an iMessage bridge hack, and the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” a cosmic formation 2,500 light years from Earth.

In the UK, a new bill allows police to search a database of 50 million driving license holders using facial recognition, raising privacy concerns. Google and other tech companies are restricting AI election-related queries to combat misinformation.

The podcast concludes with various tech news, including an outage of Samsung TV Plus, the dominance of SpaceX in private spaceflight, and ongoing discussions about electric vehicles and hybrid cars’ impact on fuel efficiency.

Throughout the episode, Todd Cochran provides insights and opinions on these developments, highlighting their implications for technology, privacy, and society.