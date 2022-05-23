What is Sovereign Data? #1602

So what is sovereign data? It is the attempt by a growing list of countries that want to keep the data flow of their citizens within the boundaries of their own countries. While this will be expensive to implement I can understand why countries are doing it as the Internet has been the wild west for collecting individuals’ privacy information and selling it.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

Sovereign Data

Twitter Chaos Tax.

APAC

Boeing Starliner.

Boeing Starliner Landing.

Cool Starlink Photos.

Hadron Collider Quarks.

Check Earth Out.

NASA Whirlpool Image.

Stealth DIY PC No Cables.

Tesla Driver could not open the door.

Boring Lunar Eclipse Video.

Zoom hits earnings expectations.

Broadcom to buy VMware?

Snapchat misses earnings big time.

Airbnb to close China Operations.

Zuckerberg Sued Again.

Klarna fires 10% of staff.

Amazon has over capacity in Warehouse space.