What is Sovereign Data? #1602

So what is sovereign data? It is the attempt by a growing list of countries that want to keep the data flow of their citizens within the boundaries of their own countries. While this will be expensive to implement I can understand why countries are doing it as the Internet has been the wild west for collecting individuals’ privacy information and selling it.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
Sovereign Data
Twitter Chaos Tax.
APAC
Boeing Starliner.
Boeing Starliner Landing.
Cool Starlink Photos.
Hadron Collider Quarks.
Check Earth Out.
NASA Whirlpool Image.
Stealth DIY PC No Cables.
Tesla Driver could not open the door.
Boring Lunar Eclipse Video.
Zoom hits earnings expectations.
Broadcom to buy VMware?
Snapchat misses earnings big time.
Airbnb to close China Operations.
Zuckerberg Sued Again.
Klarna fires 10% of staff.
Amazon has over capacity in Warehouse space.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More