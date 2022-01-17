Paypal Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Money Seizures #1579

Paypal for years has been known to seize accounts and not tell the account holders why their accounts have been seized, they will now potentially face a class-action lawsuit by several of those victims that have had their accounts seized of 10’s of 100’s of thousands of dollars.
Show Notes:
- Waymo and J.B. Hunt
- What is Product Hunt?
- C-Band 5G could cause “catastrophic disruption”
- UK government ignites debate over privacy vs. safety
- The Pixel 6 gets its first stable update since November
- NASA fixes glitch
- Google wants to make it easier for you to send yourself files
- Ford signs 5-year agreement with Stripe
- Apple reportedly considered making a battery-powered Home Pod
- Raycon introduces new Power Speaker and Boombox at CES
- Google honors Betty White
- Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset could be priced over $2,000
- The Jetson One could be flying on the forest moon of Endor
- iPad Air 5 expected to launch alongside iPhone SE this spring
- Amazon UK won’t ban Visa credit cards
- Safari 15 bug
- Astronauts can suffer from “space anemia”
- Walmart may offer a cryptocurrency and NFTs
- Google might’ve accidentally approved an ad for a Target gift card scam
- DirecTV to drop One America News
