Paypal Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Money Seizures #1579

Paypal for years has been known to seize accounts and not tell the account holders why their accounts have been seized, they will now potentially face a class-action lawsuit by several of those victims that have had their accounts seized of 10’s of 100’s of thousands of dollars.

Show Notes: