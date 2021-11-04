Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin Smack Down #1566

Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin team have been smacked down by a judge and their lawsuit going after SpaceX and NASA has been dismissed. Personally, I think if Blue Origin spent more time getting higher into space instead of playing around would go a long way into validating the company for real lift potential versus being used for low orbit joy rides for the rich.

Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: