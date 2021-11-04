Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin Smack Down #1566

Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin team have been smacked down by a judge and their lawsuit going after SpaceX and NASA has been dismissed. Personally, I think if Blue Origin spent more time getting higher into space instead of playing around would go a long way into validating the company for real lift potential versus being used for low orbit joy rides for the rich.
Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$2.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Proposed EV tax credit
- Waymo and NYC
- Federal judge quashes Bezo’s lawsuit against NASA
- Nikola sets aside $125 million to settle with SEC
- Amazon Flex drivers will start getting checks for $60 million
- DoorDash adds in-app safe features
- What happens if an asteroid heads toward Earth?
- Rivian hit with a gender discrimination lawsuit
- New astronomy roadmap
- GoPro says the chip shortage won’t affect holiday sales
- Crypto scammers stole $500,000
- Meta announces new tools for Facebook groups
- AT&T and Verizon will delay 5G expansion
- NYC mayor-elect vows to take first 3 paychecks in Bitcoin
- Porsche “digital twin”
- Uber Q3
- Apple is reportedly lifting mask requirements
- Some Google Pixels experiencing unusual battery drain
- Airbnb Q3
- T-Mobile is giving away a year of Paramount+ Essentials
- Arlo’s latest LTE camera
- GE Appliances wants you to trust its smart oven
- Boening gets FCC approval for a satellite broadband network
- Roku Q3
- Tom Hanks says he did not want to pay $28 million for space flight
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More