Was it an Alien? #1549

Did Russians see an Alien spacecraft entering the atmosphere or was it something less sinister burning up. No one knows but the images are pretty interesting. Ok folk Kirk takes over for two episodes while I am on business travel. Enjoy the shows while I am out.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- The Rock’s new Under Armour over-ear headphones
- Big Tech pledges billions
- Robots will be deployed across a midwest grocery chain
- Nuro is buildina factory
- A mysterious “jellyfish-shaped object”
- New Shepard ready to launch
- SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fires up
- Facebook will reportedly launch its own advisory group
- HP 3Q
- Elon Musk’s humanoid robot
- Apple Watch user base in Q2
- Apple will take a smaller cut of in-app fees
- AT&T connected Lenovo laptops
- Apple wants to scan iCloud to protect kids
- HBO Max September 2021
- Amazon Prime Video September 2021
- Hulu September 2021
- Palantir glitch and the FBI
- Will an asteroid ever hit Earth?
- What’s new on Netflix in 2021
- Kanye West’s new Donda Stem Player
- The baby on Nirvana’s cover is suing for damages
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More