Covid 19 Vaccine Data Leaked #1548

Podcast

Covid 19 Vaccine data has been leaked on 38 million individuals along with a whole host of PII. Nothing is sacred and you can blame Microsoft and those that use the services that were open for anyone to just review on the web. I update you on what’s happening with me and give you the location of the best barbecue I have had in years.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

