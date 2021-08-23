Covid 19 Vaccine Data Leaked #1548

Covid 19 Vaccine data has been leaked on 38 million individuals along with a whole host of PII. Nothing is sacred and you can blame Microsoft and those that use the services that were open for anyone to just review on the web. I update you on what’s happening with me and give you the location of the best barbecue I have had in years.
Show Notes:
- 33:56–The 7 best wireless earbuds for Android
- 37:31–Z Fold 3, Z Flip preorders have surpassed sales
- 38:31–100,000 reservations for the Maverick
- 40:01–Google tries to explain its search business
- 41:30–Google’s Pixel 5a continues to overheat
- 28:24–The US military may soon declassify a space weapon
- Hulu finally adds HDR support
- 18:37–Intel inks deal with DoD
- 32:45–GM recalls every Chevy Bolt
- 21:56–Apple employees are pushing for “real change”
- 45:40–Apple delays recalling staff to the office until 2022
- 46:10–How to keep your PC cool
- 47:44–Virgin Orbit to go public
- 34:55–Razer is fixing a serious Windows security flaw
