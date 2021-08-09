Apple Betrays Trust of it’s Users! #1545

Apple has decided to go backward in end-to-end encryption by deploying image and message scanning in an attempt to detect naughty pictures sent by minors and to catch predators and those that exploit children. Even the EFF has come out against what they are calling a backdoor to security. I am curious what your thoughts are on this development.
Show Notes:
- NASA puzzles over Mars mystery
- Amazon sellers beg and bribe customers
- Cryptocurrency tax reporting deal fails
- Dish says it will launch wireless 5G service
- Uber asked contractor to allow video surveillance in homes
- SpaceX buys “Nano Satelitte”
- Google’s new Titan security key lineup
- Google is planning a new Silicon Valley campus
- DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget Online
- Amazon and GoPro file joint lawsuit
- Record labels sue Charter
- Washington DC giving away free AirPods
- Apple pushes back on child abuse scanning concerns
- TikTokers are eating frozen honey
- Facebook adds Photobucket and Google Calendar
- Tesla will require masks for all workers
- Firefox lost users
- NASA is training human-like robots
- Apple keeps shutting employee-run surveys
- NASA Wallops rocket launch
