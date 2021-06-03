Amazon Industrial Athlete #1531

Have you ever heard of an Industrial Athlete? Well, that is what Amazon is referring to its employees in a leaked pamphlet that seriously attempts to make Amazon warehouse workers think they are training for some competition that happens daily. I am not sure what idiot came up with that slogan, obviously, one that does not work on the warehouse floor and peers down their nose at the counterparts.

