Cyber Security Attacks on the Rise #1528

66% of Cyber Security Officers in companies globally know their companies will come under cyber attack in the next year. Considering what the United States has gone through with the pipeline hack it’s pretty scary all things considering that it could be worse. Links below and commentary in the show.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Qantas supermoon scenic flight to the lunar eclipse
- SpaceX launched 52 more Starlink satellites
- Canoo’s first consumer “lifestyle vehicle”
- Apple wants you to know it chose not to take a cut of $400 billion
- NASA chief Bill Nelson talks rockets, moon plans, and partnerships
- Volocopter debuts a bigger eVTOL
- Apple Beats Studio Buds
- Facebook wants “other companies” to use the Oversight Board
- FTC says that consumers have lost $2 million+ from scammers
- Eufy blames software “bug” for breach
- Amazon launches new health and safety initiatives
- 15 ways to speed up Windows 10
- Waymo self-driving taxi confused by traffic cones
- City pays $350,000 after suing “hacker”s
- Jerry
- Redbox is going public
- Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos
- Amazon Music Unlimited
- LG intranet leaks suggest internal firesale of unsold, unreleased smartphones
- Parler returns to the App Store
- eBay closes its adults-only section
- Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays
- AT&T is merging WarnerMedia with Discovery
- Google I/O 2021
- Twitter’s paid subscription could cost $2.99 a month
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More