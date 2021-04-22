Tesla AutoPilot under Serious Scrutiny #1523

Tesla AutoPilot is under serious scrutiny after 2 people were killed when the driver was in the passenger seat. Consumer Reports has reported how they got a Tesla to drive around a test track with no one in the driver’s seat. People will do dumb things to get themselves killed but this is ridiculous and need to be fixed.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- AT&T beats earnings
- Tesla crash prompts senators to push for recommendations
- Every new movie and show on Netflix in May
- Montblanc’s fitness-centric smartwatch
- Lego’s new $200 R2-D2 set
- Riverside.FM raises $9.5 million
- Twitter rolls out 4K support
- Google FI
- Joe Biden is betting big on small networks
- The FCC wants your thoughts
- SpaceX Crew 2 third crewed mission
- Congress push to allow more autonomous vehicles
- Apple downplays complaints about App Store scams
- Weather and news coming to the Windows 10 taskbar
- The University of Minnesota banned the Linux kernel
- Facebook: 2 billion users each month watching videos
- Apple Air Tags hands-on
- Comcast 10G
- Amazon’s cashierless tech could be ready
- Wemo’s latest smart home gadget
- Foxconn drastically scales back plans
- iPhone 12 models accounted for 61% of US iPhone sales
- Apple is working on upgrades to iMessage
- Facebook will ask users about “negative experiences”
- Intel Q1
- USPS is monitoring social media
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More