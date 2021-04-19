Ingenuity Flys on Mars #1522

Ingenuity Helicopter has its first successful flight on Mars while the flight only lasted 30 seconds this is a huge accomplishment by the NASA and JPL team to pull this off. We will see now how further they can push the envelope in the amount of time in the air and the distance to travel.
Show Notes:
- GameStop CEO steps down
- The 5 best free calling apps
- The 5 best apps for a temporary burner phone number
- Inguinty Mars Helicopter on Google Search
- Verizon’s C-Band
- NHTSA is investigating the Tesla crash
- Faraday Future
- Alan
- Millions of web surfers are being targeted
- Facebook says employees can continue to work from home
- Facebook now lets you transfer posts
- How U.S. banks are using AI
- Union says Amazon interfered with vote
- Mastercard buys Ekata
- Parler back on the App Store
- Reddit Talk
- Amazon Project Kuiper
- Facebook will remove calls for violence
- Facebook and Spotify will team up
- Geico admits fraudsters stole driver license numbers
- IBM Q1
- Toyota’s first electric vehicle
- NY caps the cost of broadband
- Microsoft Edge is getting a performance mode
- WordPress will treat Google’s FLoC as a security concern
- Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke dies
- Sony’s FlavorGraph
- South Korean uses 5G to fight COVID-19 via a robot
