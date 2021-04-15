Big Tech is Fine with Corporate Tax Hikes #1521

Big tech thinks corporate tax hikes of 7% are acceptable when they barely pay and federal taxes, to begin with, is quite obtuse of them. When they start paying their fair share. Small companies like mine take the brunt of corporate tax increases it really would be criminal to do this in a time when businesses are struggling so badly.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: