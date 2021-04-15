Big Tech is Fine with Corporate Tax Hikes #1521

Big tech thinks corporate tax hikes of 7% are acceptable when they barely pay and federal taxes, to begin with, is quite obtuse of them. When they start paying their fair share. Small companies like mine take the brunt of corporate tax increases it really would be criminal to do this in a time when businesses are struggling so badly.
Show Notes:
- Lawmakers again push to ban Tik Tok
- T-Mobile gives customers more 5G speed
- Chrome 90
- Lyft launches healthcare transportation program
- New Russia sanctions in response to Solarwinds hack
- Stationhead
- Striking Charter workers build ISP
- Apple’s Spring Loaded event
- Reuters is charging for stories behind a paywall
- Comcast Xfinity Mobile
- Amazon Prime now has over 200 million subscribers
- Tech industry group supports a corporate tax hike
- Facebook is testing new business discovery
- US House committee cracks down on big tech
- No iPhone Mini in 2022
- Jeff Bezos says Amazon has to treat its employees better
- Oracle pumps $1.2 billion into Nashville campus
- Apple FItness+
- IFA is planning a “full-scale return”
- Google’s new Timelapse feature
- Twitch is purging 7.5 million bots
- Google Earth’s biggest update
- DJI Air 2S drone
- LG’s rollable OLED R TV
